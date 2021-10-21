Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $11.18. Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 460.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

