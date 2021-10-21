Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €44.50 ($52.35) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €39.54 ($46.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Talanx has a twelve month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a twelve month high of €39.72 ($46.73).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.