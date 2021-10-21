IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.50% of IDT worth $52,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

