BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $99.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

