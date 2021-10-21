Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $54,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,809,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,397.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

