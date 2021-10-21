Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETNB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

ETNB opened at $17.39 on Monday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $349.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

