Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

