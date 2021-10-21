Financial Survey: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,096.41% -82.25% -72.00% Sangamo Therapeutics -98.21% -27.99% -14.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 173.94%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.47%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 33.55 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.07 Sangamo Therapeutics $118.19 million 10.12 -$121.00 million ($0.90) -9.14

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

