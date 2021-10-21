Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 217,106 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,106 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $58,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 73.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

