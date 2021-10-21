Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $58.47 Million Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,186,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $58,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

