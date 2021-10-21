Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,763,848 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196,248 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,763,848 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.24% of IAMGOLD worth $59,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

