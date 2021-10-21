Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FOX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

