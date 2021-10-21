Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 720,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $11,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.62.

State Street stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $99.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.