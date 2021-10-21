Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $69.21 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,297 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $69,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.