Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 40 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $313.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

