ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

