Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in American International Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 280.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

