Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 150 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $254.32 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

