Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $233.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

