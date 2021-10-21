Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 462 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.