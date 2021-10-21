PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $154,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.