Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $203.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.