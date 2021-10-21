Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACI. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

