Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

