Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

