Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

