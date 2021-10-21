Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $195.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

