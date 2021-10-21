Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.