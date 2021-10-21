Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

