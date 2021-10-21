Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.65.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

