Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 500 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 227,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NEO opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

