SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

