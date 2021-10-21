Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.56% of Postal Realty Trust worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of 269.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

