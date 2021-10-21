Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $529.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.