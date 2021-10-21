Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,253 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.