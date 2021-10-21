Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $87,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

NYSE MAA opened at $199.65 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

