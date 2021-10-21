Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 8th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Old Second Bancorp worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.