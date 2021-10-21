Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,228.86

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,228.86 ($16.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,412 ($18.45). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,386 ($18.11), with a volume of 129,986 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Savills alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.