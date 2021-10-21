HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.65

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.65 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 463.50 ($6.06). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 146,841 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 487.65.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.