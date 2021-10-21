The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

