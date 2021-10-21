Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $298.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

