Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 1,242.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.