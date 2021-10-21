Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

FLTB stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

