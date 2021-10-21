Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

