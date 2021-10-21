Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after buying an additional 373,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

