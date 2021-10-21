Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 415,706 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

