Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 6,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.