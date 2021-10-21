Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,954 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of DFIN opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

