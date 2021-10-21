Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 20,870 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Koppers worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.