Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

